Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 00:30

Russia Preparing to Attack Ukraine with Hundreds of Missiles

Russia Preparing to Attack Ukraine with Hundreds of Missiles
Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow's tough response to the latest strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian regions will not take long.

"We strongly condemn these barbaric terrorist acts aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure, killing and intimidating civilians," the senior Russian diplomat said commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' missile strike on Kursk and drone attacks on a number of other regions of the Russian Federation.

"We have no doubt that the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes, including their foreign curators, will be held accountable for them. Russia's tough response will not take long," TASS quoted her as saying.

Zakharova also stressed that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature.

She once again called on international organizations to condemn the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian militants, adding, "Although we are sure that the response will be a shamefaced silence from the relevant structures."
