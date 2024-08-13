0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 09:58

Iran Showcases Indigenous Long-Range Mohajer-10 Drone

The Mohajer-10 [Immigrant-10] drone, with an operational range of 2,000 kilometers [1,240 miles] and a 24-hour flight endurance ability, was showcased at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Patriot Park outside the Russian capital, Moscow.

Iran’s advanced homegrown air defense and radar systems were also unveiled for the first time in the exhibition, which runs from August 12 to 14.

Other Iranian products put on display in the exhibition include electronic warfare [EW] systems, airborne and seaborne missile defense systems, ballistic missiles as well as batteries for industrial and military applications.

Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and a number of other high-ranking Iranian military officials attended the inauguration ceremony of the event.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

 
