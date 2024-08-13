0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:05

British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”

In a statement, London’s 10 Downing Street that serves as PM office announced on Monday night that Starmer expressed in his phone call with Pezeshkian London’s deep concern about the situation in the region and asked all parties to reduce tensions and refrain from further confrontation.

“The risk of miscalculation is serious and its time now for calm and sober consideration,” the statement said, adding that Starmer asked Iran to refrain from attacking “Israel” as “war is not in anyone's interest”.

Starmer further emphasized his commitment to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, increase in humanitarian aid there and the release of all prisoners, which he said can be achieved through diplomatic negotiations.

According to the statement, the two leaders also agreed that a constructive dialogue between the UK and Iran is in the interest of both countries.

British media described Monday night as a “busy night of diplomacy” for Starmer, referring to his phone call and the joint statement with the heads of the US and three other European countries regarding possible Iranian retaliatory attacks on “Israel”.
