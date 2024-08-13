Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Palestinian Hamas movement’s military wing Abu Obeida announced on Monday night that member responsible for guarding “Israeli” captives killed one of them and wounded two others, both women, “in two separate incidents” in Gaza.

Abu Obeida said in a statement: “In two separate incidents, two [Hamas] soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically.”The statement, posted on Telegram, did not identify the captives or say when or where the incidents occurred.Abu Obeida said Hamas had formed a committee to investigate the shootings.“Israeli” army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in Arabic on X: “At this stage, there is no intelligence document to confirm or refute Hamas’ allegations. We continue to investigate the credibility of the statement and will provide information where we have it.”