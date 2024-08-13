0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:11

Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza

Story Code : 1153722
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Abu Obeida said in a statement: “In two separate incidents, two [Hamas] soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically.”

The statement, posted on Telegram, did not identify the captives or say when or where the incidents occurred.

Abu Obeida said Hamas had formed a committee to investigate the shootings.

“Israeli” army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in Arabic on X: “At this stage, there is no intelligence document to confirm or refute Hamas’ allegations. We continue to investigate the credibility of the statement and will provide information where we have it.”

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
12 August 2024
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
12 August 2024
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024