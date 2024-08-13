0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:33

US Warns of Significant Set of Anti- “Israeli” Retaliatory Ops by Iran, Resistance Front

The retaliation could come as early as “this week,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Washington was not sure yet “what that could look like,” Kirby noted in reference to the quality of the pending retaliation, but added, “We're continuing to watch it very, very closely.”

On Monday, a senior Iranian military official asserted that the Islamic Republic’s revenge on the entity “is on its way.”

“The aspects of this [retaliatory] measure are under consideration,” Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of the country’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, noted, adding, “It will definitely take place.”

Kirby said, “We have to be prepared” for the prospect, “which is why again we have increased our force posture and capabilities in the region even, in just the last few days.”

On Sunday, the Pentagon said the US was sending a guided missile submarine and speeding up the transit of an aircraft carrier strike group to the West Asia region. The strike group will join aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and its accompanying warships, which have already been deployed to the Gulf of Oman.
