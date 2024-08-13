0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:34

US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia

More than three years after imposing limits on human rights grounds over Saudi strikes in Yemen, the state department said it would return to weapons sales “in regular order, with appropriate congressional notification and consultation”.

“Saudi Arabia has remained a close strategic partner of the United States, and we look forward to enhancing that partnership,” the state department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, told reporters.

Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasized human rights, and immediately announced that the administration would only send “defensive” weaponry to the longtime US arms customer.

The step came after thousands of civilians – including children – were martyred in Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.
