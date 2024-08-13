0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:43

“Israel” Martyrs Two New Palestinians in the WB

Story Code : 1153731
“Israel” Martyrs Two New Palestinians in the WB
WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday that Moataz Sarsour, a resident of Ramallah's al-Am’ari refugee camp, was wounded after being shot by the occupation forces in the chest.

Sarsour was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah city, where he was pronounced dead, the report added.

The “Israeli” raid began at dawn on Tuesday after the entity stormed the al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah and demolished the house of Palestinian abductee Aysar Barghouti.

The occupation troopers also destroyed the apartment of Khaled al-Kharouf, another Palestinian abductee, in the Umm al-Sharayet neighborhood in al-Bireh city.

The attacks sparked clashes, during which “Israeli” forces fired bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians and injured four young men, including Sarsour, according to the report.

Since “Israel” unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids by the “Israeli” occupation forces into Palestinian towns.

Since October 7, 624 Palestinians have been martyred in the occupied West Bank by “Israeli” forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
12 August 2024
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
12 August 2024
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024