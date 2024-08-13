0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 10:46

Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy

In an interview with Iranian News Agency, Khaled Qaddoumi expressed confidence that Iran will respond to the Zionist regime for assassinating Haniyeh on July 31.

The Hamas representative said he has been assured by the speaker of the Iranian Parliament that Tehran will definitely give a “different and decisive” response to the Israeli regime.

Experience shows that if the Zionist regime does not receive a retaliatory response, it will keep committing crimes, Qaddoumi said.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose territorial sovereignty has been violated in the martyrdom of Haniyeh, will certainly respond to Israel, stressing that the response won’t be commensurate with the Israeli crime, but will be at a higher level.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
