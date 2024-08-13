0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 22:09

Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy

Story Code : 1153819
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
“The setting of policy at the ‘Temple Mount’ is directly subject to the government and the prime minister,” Bibi’s office said.

The statement further continued that “There is no private policy by a specific minister at the ‘Temple Mount’ — not by the ‘national’ security minister nor by any other minister. This is how it has been under all ‘Israeli’ governments.”

“The incident this morning at the ‘Temple Mount’ is a deviation from the status quo. ‘Israel’s’ policy at the ‘Temple Mount’ hasn’t changed — this is how it has been and how it will continue to be,” it added.

Appearing to contradict Netanyahu’s statement, however, many of the over 1,600 settlers who stormed the Holy Muslim Site openly performed their Jewish rituals under the protection of “Israeli” police.

 
