Italy Backs Initiative for Gaza Truce

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Italy voiced support for an initiative developed by Qatar and Egypt and the US for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a telephone conversation with the Iranian caretaker foreign minister, Antonio Tajani stressed the need for constant interaction between Rome and Tehran on various issues, especially regional developments.The Italian minister also emphasized the necessity of carrying out a new initiative agreed on by Qatar, Egypt and the US for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Expressing concern about escalating tensions in the region, Tajani said Italy urges all parties to exercise restraint in order to stop the war and ensure a truce in Gaza.For his part, Iran’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri denounced the Israeli regime’s attempts to block efforts at stopping its crimes and genocide in Gaza.“The Israeli regime's attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in Damascus, its cowardly raid on a residential area in Beirut, and the assassination of an official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran are clear examples of the Zionists' efforts to spread the scope of the war to other countries in the region,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Iran insists on its inherent and legitimate right to take reciprocal measures simultaneous with continuing efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, Baqeri added, referring to Tehran’s response to Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.