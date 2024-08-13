0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 22:19

Boris Johnson in Running for Senior Role at UK Newspaper: Media

Story Code : 1153823
Johnson has reportedly held preliminary talks about the post with Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor of the exchequer who is now aiming to buy the financially troubled paper, RT reported.

The Tory firebrand played a prominent role in the Brexit campaign ahead of the 2016 European Union membership referendum. Having become prime minister in July 2019, Johnson led the country through subsequent negotiations with Brussels, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with dissatisfaction growing among the British public and within his own Conservative Party over a series of political scandals, he was forced to step down in July 2022.

In an article on Monday, Sky News quoted an anonymous source close to the former prime minister as saying that, while the idea of him assuming a senior role at The Telegraph was “floating around,” no formal agreement had been reached.

Johnson, who previously worked for the newspaper as a correspondent in Brussels and more recently as a columnist, “still holds The Telegraph in high affection,” an unnamed source told Sky News.

The Telegraph also confirmed on Monday that Johnson had discussed the matter with Zahawi, who is currently assembling a consortium to buy the newspaper at auction. According to Sky News, the former chancellor has already mentioned the possibility of Johnson becoming the global editor-in-chief at the daily to prospective investors in his bid. The Telegraph itself has suggested that this could help foster more interest among the billionaires Zahawi has presumably approached in the hope of setting up a consortium and buying the newspaper.

The fate of The Telegraph has been in limbo for over a year after the Barclay family, which owned the daily for nearly 20 years, fell behind on debt repayments. Following several setbacks, the media outlet was eventually put up for auction, with several tycoons vying for the asset.

A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment regarding the reported job negotiations with Zahawi.
