Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 22:21

Turkish Police Arrest Masked Man after Five People Stabbed, State Media Says

Story Code : 1153824
Wearing a helmet, a skull face covering and bulletproof vest, the attacker stabbed five people sitting in the garden of a mosque, leaving two in a critical condition, according to other media reports, Reuters reported.

Turkish media broadcast a video apparently filmed by the assailant as he rushed through the garden area, with people fleeing as he approached.

Anadolu said the man had carried out the attack under the influence of video games, but did not specify a source for the assertion.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday that police detained the suspect after what he described as a random attack.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X.
