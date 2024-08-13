New President Welcomes Iran’s Closer Ties with UK

Islam Times - The president of Iran said his administration welcomes the expansion of relations between Tehran and London.

In a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday night, President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the promotion of Iran’s relations with the UK.He said Iran also embraces the resumption of nuclear talks, noting that the negotiations will meet with success provided that the parties honor their commitments in full.Pezeshkian further denounced the international community’s silence on the “unprecedented and anti-human” crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and on its terrorist activities in the region.The support that certain Western governments provide for the Zionist regime is irresponsible, runs counter to international rules, and encourages the Zionist regime to continue its atrocities, which have jeopardized world peace and security, the president added.Iran believes that war is not in the interests of any country in any part of the world, Pezeshkian stated, but reaffirmed Iran’s right to a punitive response to the Israeli regime’s act of aggression in assassinating the Hamas chief in Tehran.For his part, the British premier stressed the need to end the Gaza war and supply relief aid to the people of the besieged enclave.Starmer also voiced London’s readiness to enhance relations with Tehran in the new era, expressing hope that the ambassadors of the two countries would soon begin their missions.