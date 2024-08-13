0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 22:32

Three Killed in Pakistan, Afghanistan Border Clash, Kabul Says

Story Code : 1153830
Three Killed in Pakistan, Afghanistan Border Clash, Kabul Says
The clashes took place late on Monday near the southwestern border crossing of Torkham after Pakistani border forces opened fire on Afghan border forces, said Mufti Abdul Mateen, the spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry, Reuters reported.

The Pakistani forces targeted civilian homes, killing a woman and two children, he said.

Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Three Pakistani paramilitary troops were wounded in the fighting, said a security official who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Clashes often break out between the neighboring security forces along the border, which was drawn up decades ago during British colonial rule and has long been disputed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
12 August 2024
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
12 August 2024