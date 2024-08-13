Israeli Airstrikes Continue to Inflict Casualties across Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Israeli airstrikes have intensified across the Gaza Strip, targeting refugee camps and residential areas, resulting in significant casualties.

Israeli airstrikes have continued to cause deaths and injuries across the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army struck the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza twice in recent hours, hitting blocks five and nine.According to Wafa news agency, two Palestinians—a father and his son—were killed in Block Nine.In Block Five, Al Jazeera reports that a residential home was hit by Israeli bombs, leading to multiple deaths and injuries.Exact casualty numbers from this strike are not yet available.In central Gaza's Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that the body of one person killed in an Israeli strike, along with several wounded individuals, was recovered.In the southern Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense reported that the bodies of two people killed were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after being recovered from Rafah.On Saturday, Israel defended the killing of over 100 Palestinians sheltering at a school in Gaza City, stating the attack targeted 20 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters.Last month, Israel justified the deaths of at least 90 Palestinians in al-Mawasi, claiming the attack aimed to kill two Hamas commanders, including Mohammed Deif, the longtime leader of the Qassam Brigades.Since the beginning of its war, Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, injuring tens of thousands more.While Israel occasionally disputes the death toll, it maintains that its actions are justified in its efforts to eliminate Hamas, following the resistance group’s attack on Israel, the was in retaliation to years of Israeli aggressions.Analysts said that Israel's military strategy involves the use of disproportionate force.“Israel’s military has failed both to secure the release of the hostages and to deal a ‘death blow’ to Hamas,” Tariq Kenney-Shawa, a policy fellow at Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian policy network, said.“Massive attacks give the Israeli government and military something to point to as a ‘win’ if they result in the death of Hamas leaders and large numbers of civilians because it fits into Israel’s wider strategy of deterrence through unparalleled destruction,” he added.