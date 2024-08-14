0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 09:01

Russia Has an Eye on ME Despite Ukraine War: Putin

Story Code : 1153893
Russia Has an Eye on ME Despite Ukraine War: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks in talks with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who was paying an official visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Putin criticized the United States for hindering UN efforts to reach a solution to the Gaza war, saying that the United States has so far prevented the adoption of an enforceable decision by the United Nations.

"What is happening in the Middle East, despite the special operations in Ukraine, is not overlooked by Russia," he later said.

"We are watching the human tragedy that happened in Palestine with feeling sorrow and concern, and we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," the Russian president added.
