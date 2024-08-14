0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 09:02

Powerful Explosions Heard in Nahariya in 'Israel'

Story Code : 1153894
Powerful Explosions Heard in Nahariya in
Media have reported several rockets were fired towards Roysat al-Alam at the height of occupied Kfarchouba.

This is while news sources reported about the attack of the Zionist regime on a car in southern Lebanon.

Since the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation was launched by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has carried out daily operations against the targets of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian lands.

In this regard, the Zionist media have repeatedly admitted that Hezbollah still has the upper hand in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Zionist army is trapped in that area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024