Powerful Explosions Heard in Nahariya in 'Israel'

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's local media reported that a strong explosion was heard in Nahariya in the north of occupied lands.

Media have reported several rockets were fired towards Roysat al-Alam at the height of occupied Kfarchouba.This is while news sources reported about the attack of the Zionist regime on a car in southern Lebanon.Since the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation was launched by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has carried out daily operations against the targets of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian lands.In this regard, the Zionist media have repeatedly admitted that Hezbollah still has the upper hand in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Zionist army is trapped in that area.