Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 09:55

Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky

The statement states that the US is exploring options to replace Zelensky with a person who is easier to manage and less corrupt, Russian media reports.

It added that the US administration is therefore looking for a replacement that would suit most Western allies.

According to Russian intelligence, the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Arsen Avakov, is considered the most suitable candidate because of his close ties with Ukrainian nationalist formations and contacts with the leaders of European countries, slobodenpecat.mk reported.

The White House believes that this will allow the West to better prepare for the eventual start of negotiations with Russia to resolve the Ukrainian conflict - the announcement stated.
