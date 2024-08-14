0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 09:56

Israeli Ex-Minister: Netanyahu's Cabinet Unable to Achieve Goals in Occupied Lands

Story Code : 1153905
Israeli Ex-Minister: Netanyahu
Benny Gantz stated that Netanyahu's cabinet is not capable of fulfilling its mission and achieving its goals in the occupied territories, as reported by the Zionist media.

He highlighted the significant differences between Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that such internal conflicts make it impossible to control the occupied territories effectively.

Gantz suggested establishing a mutually agreed-upon date for elections, stating that this would relieve the prime minister of all political pressure.

Earlier in June, Gantz resigned from Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister who had been celebrating the rare rescue of prisoners held in Gaza.

His resignation came despite Netanyahu calling on Gantz to stay in Israel’s emergency government, saying this is the time for unity, not division.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024