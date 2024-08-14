0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 10:35

Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1153909
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
In a series of notifications to Congress on Tuesday, the State Department said Washington is “committed to the security of ‘Israel’, and it is vital to US national interests to assist ‘Israel’ in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self- ‘defense’ capability.”

The main part of the package, worth about $18.8 billion, consists of 50 new F-15IA fighter jets and the upgrade of 25 of the aircraft already in service. “Israel” also intends to buy Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles [AMRAAM] for the jets, nearly 33,000 120mm tank cartridges, up to 50,000 high-explosive mortars, and new military cargo vehicles.

The State Department claimed that the proposed sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and will have “no adverse impact on US military readiness.”
