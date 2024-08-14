0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 11:05

Iranian Ministerial Nominee Dashes Hopes for JCPOA Revival

Story Code : 1153923
Iranian Ministerial Nominee Dashes Hopes for JCPOA Revival
Speaking to Iranian News Agency, the vice chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Social Commission gave details of a meeting the commission held with Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday evening.

The proposed minister has talked about the 2015 nuclear deal in the meeting, saying that “it is not possible anymore to revive the JCPOA”, Mohsen Fathi said.

According to the lawmaker, Araqchi has made it clear that the Foreign Ministry will not be targeting (the revival of) the JCPOA under the new administration, but will focus on the removal of sanctions on the basis of unification of diplomacy and the field.

Araqchi has also told the MPs that Iran can never end hostilities with the US, but can handle the feud in such a way that Iranian people suffer less harm by neutralizing and circumventing the sanctions, Fathi added.

Araqchi will take the helm at the Foreign Ministry once he wins a vote of confidence from the Parliament in the coming days.

Araqchi, 61, was a deputy foreign minister in the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani and played a leading role in the negotiations that resulted in the JCPOA in 2015.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
13 August 2024
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
British PM Urges Iran Not to Punish “Israel”
13 August 2024
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
Iran’s Response to Outstrip Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh: Hamas Envoy
13 August 2024
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
12 August 2024