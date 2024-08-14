Four Killed in Israeli Strike on South Gaza Apartment: Civil Defence

Islam Times - Palestinian rescue officials report that four individuals were killed when an apartment in Khan Younis was bombed by the Israeli military.

The Palestinian Civil Defence stated that its crews recovered the bodies of four people after an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment owned by the al-Tawil family in the city of Khan Younis.Intense fighting and bombardments continue in the eastern parts of the city as Israel's recent offensive, launched last week, has displaced nearly 70,000 residents from their homes, according to the United Nations.The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Israel’s expanding evacuation orders are jeopardizing efforts to restore functionality at the European Hospital in southern Khan Younis. The facility, which provides 650 inpatient beds, has been out of service since July 1, the agency reported.Of the 16 partially functional hospitals across the Gaza Strip, only 12 remain partially accessible due to insecurity or physical barriers, such as damage to both patient and ambulance entrances, as well as surrounding roads, the WHO added.The UN agency also noted that there have been no functioning hospitals in southern Rafah for more than nine consecutive weeks, where Israel has launched a ground offensive.Israel's military claimed that its forces, backed by air support, killed numerous fighters and destroyed Hamas military infrastructure in southern and central Gaza over the last day, as Israeli warplanes struck 40 targets.In recent attacks, Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed several civilians, including children in an apartment in Deir el-Balah.For over 10 months, Palestinians in Gaza have endured relentless displacement due to Israel's ongoing genocidal war. The territory has become a patchwork of "safe zones," forcing families to constantly move in search of refuge. However, even these so-called safe zones have been bombed, and leaflets continue to fall from the sky, instructing Palestinians to evacuate.The ongoing Israeli war has resulted in the deaths of at least 39,929 people, with 92,240 others wounded in Israel's war on Gaza.