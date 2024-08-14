0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:03

Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the members of "the National Congress of Martyrs of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province" on Wednesday.

He praised the Iranian martyrs who fought against the psychological warfare of the West-backed Baath regime of Saddam Hussein, and highlighted their sacrifices and struggle to neutralize it.

His Eminence emphasized the enemy's psychological warfare in military domain and its aim to induce fear, and stressed over the martyrs' resistance and the importance of highlighting and commemorating their memory.

Later in his speech, he urged for relying on domestic capabilities and avoiding exaggeration of the enemies’ power.

"Since the Revolution's victory, they employed various ways in our nation to instill fear of America, Britain, and the Zionists," he elaborated.

The Leader further stated that the governments can resist the arrogant West’s demands by relying on their nations and capabilities, and understanding the enemy's power level.

He highlighted the enemy's cultural plots that targets the lifestyle of the people, and praised the efforts in keeping the martyrs' memories alive by shedding light on their lifestyle.
