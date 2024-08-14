0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:04

NBC: Netanyahu’s Add-ons Hampers Deal with Hamas

“Israeli” PM Netanyahu set additional conditions delaying talks with Palestinian Resistance for ceasefire, US & other officials told NBC News.

The American broadcaster confirmed the statements issued by Palestinian Resistance factions, including Hamas, which stated that Netanyahu is attempting to prolong the war on Gaza by evading a ceasefire.

In addition, the entity altered the proposed structure of the deals and assassinated Palestinian negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, escalating tensions in the region.

The “Israeli” negotiating team was instructed to add clauses that would put restrictions on the release of a number of Palestinian detainees in exchange for “Israeli” captives.

As stated by NBC, this change would allow the “Israeli” occupation to force checkpoints in the Gaza Strip during periods of truce, and maintain "Israel's" occupation of the Philadephi Axis and the Rafah border crossing.

A meeting between negotiators and mediators is scheduled for Thursday in Doha, Qatar, but Hamas will not participate in the meetings, as confirmed in their statement.
Comment


