Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’

Islam Times - A prominent Iraqi resistance group has emphasized that Iran’s response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, will be both “calculated and impactful”.

Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, the head of the political council of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, made these comments during an interview with Iraq's al-Sumaria television network.Sheikh Asadi noted that Iran is known for its strategic approach to retaliation, stating, “Iran is a country that responds with precision and strength. The Iranian response will be proportional to the aggression and will be executed with similar precision and in the same location.”He also indicated that Iraq and its resistance factions will be involved in retaliatory actions following the targeted killing of Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor, a senior Hezbollah figure. Asadi remarked, “Iraq aims to avoid becoming a battlefield, but the enemy seeks to impose that upon us. The Iraqi resistance, as part of the broader axis of resistance, will participate in responding to the assassination of Haniyeh and Martyr Shokor.”Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian, was assassinated in an attack on July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has vowed a "harsh response" to the assassination, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s commitment to avenging Haniyeh's death.Additionally, Sheikh Asadi criticized the presence of foreign occupation forces, particularly the United States, in Iraq.He asserted, “All resistance fighters agree that America is an enemy and must be expelled from Iraq. The parliamentary session that approved the expulsion of foreign forces was supported by those resisting the occupation.”He highlighted recent Iraqi resistance strikes against US bases, explaining, “The resistance has learned that only the language of force is understood by the aggressor, and has responded in kind.”