Islam Times - The Rehabilitation Department inside the “Israeli” War Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had received 10056 soldiers since the beginning of the war on October 7.

According to the War Ministry, 35 percent, or some 3500, were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental disorders caused by trauma.Another 37% were suffering physical trauma to their limbs, the ministry said. It did not detail the conditions of the other 28%.Of the 10056 soldiers, around 68% are reservists.“Each month, the department receives around 1000 new veterans,” the ministry said, noting that it “was working with some 62000 wounded soldiers from previous wars.”It forecasted that by 2030, the department would be treating some 100,000 people in total, with at least half of them suffering from PTSD.According to “Israeli” army data, 4310 soldiers have been wounded since October 7. Of them, 640 were seriously wounded, 1083 were moderately wounded, and 2587 were lightly hurt.In all, 690 “Israeli” soldiers have been killed amid the war, including 330 in the ground invasion in Gaza. Sixty-three police officers have also been killed in the war, including a commando in a hostage rescue operation in Gaza. A civilian War Ministry contractor has also been killed in the Strip.