0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:35

More than 1,000 Arrested Following UK Riots, Police Say

Story Code : 1154024
More than 1,000 Arrested Following UK Riots, Police Say
The riots, which followed the killings of three young girls in the northern English town of Southport, began after the July 29 attack was wrongly blamed on an extremist migrant based on online misinformation, Reuters reported.

Violence broke out in cities across England and also in Northern Ireland, but there have been fewer instances of unrest since last week after efforts to identify those involved were ramped up.

Many have been swiftly jailed, with some receiving long sentences

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said in its latest update that 1,024 had been arrested and 575 charged across the UK.

Those arrested include a 69-year-old accused of vandalism in Liverpool and a 11-year-old boy in Belfast.

A 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, prosecutors said, having been seen on July 31 punching and kicking the entrance to a hotel for asylum seekers.

“This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs – and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder, “prosecutor Thomas Power said.

The last time Britain witnessed widespread rioting was in 2011, when the fatal shooting of a Black man by police triggered several days of street violence.

Fast and tough judicial action was viewed as helping quell the unrest in 2011, when around 4,000 people were arrested over several weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024