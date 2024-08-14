0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:44

Russian General: About 12,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Entered Russian Kursk

Story Code : 1154026
Russian General: About 12,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Entered Russian Kursk
Maj Gen Apti Alaudinov, commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special forces unit, said that 12,000 Ukrainian troops have entered Kursk Province, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Alaudinov conceded that Ukrainian troops have managed to take a certain number of settlements in Kursk, but added that Russian forces have almost "completely blocked" their further advance.

"Among them there were many foreigners, most of whom have been destroyed," Alaudinov said.

"Isolated" Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are meanwhile being monitored by the Russian side, he said, according to Washington Post on Wednesday.

Alaudinov was even more defiant in comments aired on state Rossiya 1's 60 Minutes talk show. "We've already sunk our teeth in, and it's unlikely that we'll let the enemy go until we completely rip out its Adam's apple," he said.

Ukraine’s military mounted its largest drone attack on Russian airfields since the 2022, when Russian attack started, targeting four key sites deep inside Russian territory with dozens of drones overnight, as its forces continued their advance in the Kursk region of southern Russia.

Also on Wednesday, explosions were heard in the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
Israelis Demolish Gaza Buildings to Create Buffer Zone, Reports Say
13 August 2024
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy
13 August 2024
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
FP: Does “Israel” have an Endgame in its Conflict with Hezbollah?
13 August 2024
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israeli’ Captive Killed, Two More Injured in Gaza
13 August 2024