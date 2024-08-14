0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:45

Report: Hamas Refuses to Engage in Talks Unless Based on July 2 Paper

The official indicated on Wednesday that the Palestinian Resistance movement refuses to start negotiations unless they are based on the last ceasefire proposal presented on July 2, Al Mayadeen reported.

In addition, Hamas asserted that Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set new conditions that undermine the negotiation process.

On Tuesday, a source within Hamas confirmed to Reuters that the movement is holding on to its demand, calling for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement the movement approved on July 2 and compelling "Israel" to comply with it instead of engaging in new rounds of negotiations.

The source denied allegations published by CNN that the movement's representatives were scheduled to attend the Doha meetings, asserting that all such claims were "incorrect". 

The source also stressed that "what we [Hamas] need is implementation, not more talks," consistent with a previous statement issued by the movement.

On his part, Hamas representative Ahmad Abdel Hadi told Al Mayadeen that "the current atmosphere is clearly one of deceit and stalling by Netanyahu, killing time while the Axis [of Resistance] prepares to respond to the assassinations of martyrs Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor."

"The intention is to bring the [Hamas] movement back to square one, which is not in the interest of our Palestinian people," he stressed, making it clear that Hamas will not take part in negotiations that provide cover for Netanyahu and his "extremist government".

The Hamas official pointed out that the assassination of the movement's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the Al-Tabieen school massacre in Gaza City confirm that Netanyahu is intent on escalating the aggression.

He told Al Mayadeen that Hamas' position is based on a firm conviction that Thursday's negotiations would start from a stage prior to square one, noting that the movement has found it unproductive to start from points that have already been surpassed.
