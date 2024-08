Islam Times - A massive fire erupted at the Herat Customs Office in the northwest of Afghanistan, a local media reported on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the customs facility, causing significant concern.The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.Firefighting teams from Herat city have been dispatched to the scene and are actively working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.Efforts to control the fire are ongoing as investigations continue into the cause of the incident.