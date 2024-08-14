0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:48

China Supports All Efforts that Contribute to Gaza Peace

Story Code : 1154030
Lin made the remarks at a press conference when asked whether China has had any outreach to Hamas or others over the group's decision not to take part in new ceasefire talks, Xinhua reported.

China has been calling for international efforts to bring an early end to the conflict in Gaza as soon as possible and prevent further spillover, Lin said, adding China plays an active role in easing regional tensions.

"We support all efforts that contribute to permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, will work with the international community to deescalate the situation and avoid further escalation of the conflict and confrontation," Lin added.  
