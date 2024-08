Islam Times - Two rockets launched from Lebanon struck the city of Kiryat Shmona in the north of occupied lands, causing damage, the municipality says.

Lebanese Resistance Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that its forces fired Katyusha missile barrages at Kiryat Shmona in response to Zionist aggression on Abbasieh.Later, Times of Israel cited local sources as saying that "Two rockets launched from Lebanon struck the northern city of Kiryat Shmona a short while ago, causing damage, the municipality says.A spokesman for the city said no sirens sounded before the rockets impacted.