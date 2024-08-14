0
Wednesday 14 August 2024 - 21:51

Biden Comments on Iran's Response to Israel

Haniyeh, who served as the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas was assassinated in Tehran on June 31, hours after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Following the incident, Iran promised to inflict a “harsh punishment” on Israel. The US has deployed additional warships and a submarine into West Asia to protect the Zionist regime from a potential attack.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden said reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza is “getting harder” in view of recent developments, “but I am not giving up” on a peaceful settlement between Israel and Hamas. “We will see what Iran does, and we will see what happens if there is any attack,” he added, according to RT.

When asked if he believed Iran could call off its retaliation if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Biden replied: “That is my expectation, but we will see.” 

Last week, the US, Egypt and Qatar called on 'Israel' and Hamas to take part in a final and decisive round of talks on the truce and exchange prisoners on Thursday in Doha. The American delegation in the Qatari capital is expected to be headed by CIA director Bill Burns, according to Axios.
