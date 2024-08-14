Abbas: US Obstructs Recognition of Palestine in Every Possible Way

Islam Times - The US is obstructing in every possible way the achievement of international recognition of Palestine, Head of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas said.

Speaking in an interview with Russian journalist and First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman following his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the head of the Palestinian Authority said, "The US is blocking decisions on the international recognition of Palestine and obstructing this process in every possible way, bypassing even already adopted UN resolutions."Abbas noted that since 1947 a thousand UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue had been adopted. None of the decisions have ever been implemented, TASS reported."About seven hundred and fifty resolutions by the General Assembly and about eighty Security Council resolutions, while the rest by the Human Rights Committee and so on," he added."When I addressed the UN Security Council, I said, 'You are the highest authority in the world. But if you don't implement your own decisions, who else can I address my appeals to? To heaven?""For example, in 2016, Resolution 2334 was passed. All member-countries of the Security Council voted in favor, even the US was not against it. It just abstained. And then [former US President Donald] Trump came to power and canceled this decision," Abbas recalled.