Army Genral: Sanctions Strengthened Iran’s Military System

Islam Times - Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani has said that the cruel sanctions against Iran have strengthened the country’s military systems.

Today, Iran’s authority is unique in the world, he said, adding that despite the enemies’ threats.Iran became stronger day by day during the past four decades and collapsed the hegemony of global arrogance, he added.Forty-five years of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran have strengthened Iran’s military systems, General Ghorbani stressed.Despite the advanced defense systems of the Zionist regime, we witnessed an effective operation in Operation True Promise, he concluded.Zionists have admitted that the Iron Dome was incapable of destroying even a single Iranian missile during Tehran's retaliatory attack on the Israeli regime in April, dubbed "Operation True Promise."Moti Shefer, an Israeli space engineering expert has stressed that the Iron Dome is the biggest deception that the world has witnessed.Israeli regime's air defense did not shoot down a single Iranian missile during Operation True Promise, despite it firing 500 missiles from the Iron Dome, according to him.The Israeli military spokesman is either lying or is ignorant, Shefer added.He further referred to the attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, saying that the Hezbollah missiles had caused a great amount of damage and the Zionist officials have been unable to curb this situation.In the early hours of April 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones against military targets in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 airstrike on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus.