In North Occupied Palestine; Hezbollah Hits Two Israeli Military Headquarters

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on Wednesday carried out fresh strikes on two Israeli military headquarters in the north of occupied Palestine.

In continuation of supporting the Palestinian nation and the Resistance in Gaza and responding to the crimes of the Zionist enemy, Lebanon's Hezbollah carried out two operations against the occupying forces in the northern borders of occupied Palestine.In the first operation, Hezbollah targeted and destroyed the spying equipment of the Israeli occupation forces in a military base in northern occupied Palestine.In another operation, Hezbollah targeted the Israeli occupation forces in the Shtula area in the north of occupied Palestine and inflicted certain casualties on them.A Zionist media reported that Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired at least 7,500 rockets and 200 drones into the occupied territories since October 8 last year.Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 7,500 rockets and 200 drones at the occupied territories since October 8 last year, as a result of which 43 Zionists, including 19 soldiers, were killed and 271 others were injured, a Zionist newspaper reported.Frequent fires in the occupied territories are another damage caused by Hezbollah's attacks against the Zionists. Since October last year, the firefighters in the occupied territories have contained more than 790 fires caused by the rocket and drone attacks of Lebanon's Hezbollah.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.