Thursday 15 August 2024 - 12:04

Pro-Palestiniane Protesters Crash Harris Event in NY

While Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, did not appear, Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and others were present at the event.

Throughout the night, the Democratic rally was repeatedly interrupted by protesters - a reminder of one of the biggest internal disputes in the party. Demonstrators even hurled smoke bombs as they shouted slogans.

A number of protesters carried signs drawing attention to “Israel's” aggression on Gaza. The politicians were visible rattled as the demonstration brought the evening to a close, while outside the protests turned violent.

 
