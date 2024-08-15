Iranian Military Advisor Martyred in Syria

Islam Times - Ahmadreza Afshari, a military advisor of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] present in Syria, was declared martyred on Thursday.

Afshari, a member of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was martyred as a result of an injury he sustained in an airstrike in Syria.Several days ago, Afshari was transferred to Iran for medical treatment following an airstrike carried out by the coalition forces invading Syria.The Iranian advisors, who are present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government, have played an important role in helping the Syrians fight terrorism and help establish peace, stability, and lasting security in this country.