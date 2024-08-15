Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats

Islam Times - The president of Yemen's Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mahdi Al-Mashat, congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of the 2006 war victory against “Israel”.

“The historic victory achieved by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in 2006 will continue to serve as a beacon for all liberation movements,” he emphasized.In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Mashat emphasized that the “Israeli” entity, “still haunted by the bitterness of defeat, is currently constrained by the balance of power and its inability to expand the scope of the war.”He further added that “the enemy is aware that the Islamic Resistance today is stronger than it was in the past.”The Yemeni top official also praised “the heroic actions and immense sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon [Hezbollah] and all the forces supporting Gaza.In parallel, he affirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Lebanon in facing the “Israeli” threat.