0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 12:39

Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats

Story Code : 1154129
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
“The historic victory achieved by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in 2006 will continue to serve as a beacon for all liberation movements,” he emphasized.

In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Mashat emphasized that the “Israeli” entity, “still haunted by the bitterness of defeat, is currently constrained by the balance of power and its inability to expand the scope of the war.”

He further added that “the enemy is aware that the Islamic Resistance today is stronger than it was in the past.”

The Yemeni top official also praised “the heroic actions and immense sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon [Hezbollah] and all the forces supporting Gaza.

In parallel, he affirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Lebanon in facing the “Israeli” threat.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
15 August 2024
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
By Hiba Morad
15 August 2024
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
15 August 2024
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
14 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
Iran Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion, Accuses ’Israel’ of Provoking Regional Instability
14 August 2024
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria
14 August 2024
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’
14 August 2024
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
Al-Tabin School Attack ‘Deliberately Timed to Cause Maximum Casualties’: Probe
13 August 2024