Iran Defense Minister Nominee Outlines Strategic Military Development Plans

Islam Times - Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, nominated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to head the Ministry of Defense, submitted comprehensive proposals to parliament aimed at further advancing the country’s defense capabilities.

Nasirzadeh, currently serving as the deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and former commander of the Air Force from 2018 to 2021, presented his defense strategy to lawmakers on Wednesday.His proposals emphasize expanding Iran's aerial and naval warfare capabilities, missile technology, air defense systems, and aerospace division.A key part of his plan includes enhancing the Air Force by designing and producing "jump jets," which are capable of vertical takeoff and landing.He also proposed advancing artificial intelligence across the country's drone fleet to enable swarm flight operations.In the naval sector, Nasirzadeh suggested the development of heavy multi-mission destroyers through acquiring new technologies and increasing the production of high-speed vessels capable of launching cruise missiles.His missile sector plans focus on improving the country's production capacity for ballistic, cruise, and air defense missiles, ensuring a diverse range of capabilities suited to current and future military needs.Additionally, Nasirzadeh proposed boosting Iran’s space technology by enhancing satellite launchers and aiming to place over 20 satellites into orbit in the coming years.His strategy also includes using defense diplomacy to facilitate the export of military products, expanding ties with neighboring countries as well as Latin American and African states, and doubling the nation’s defense exports.Iran, relying on domestic innovation amid sanctions, has made significant strides toward self-sufficiency in its military sector.Following directives from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials have reiterated their commitment to strengthening the country's military capabilities, which are solely for defensive purposes and never open to negotiation.