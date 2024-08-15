Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Confront Israel’s Attempts to Set Region on Fire

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Wednesday to confront the Israeli regime’s attempts “to set the region on fire,” vowing to ensure those responsible for the deaths of thousands are brought to justice.

“We will fight until the genocidal killers, who spilled the blood of over 40,000 innocents in Gaza, are held accountable under the law,” Erdogan stated, speaking in Ankara during a speech marking the foundation of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.He was referring to the casualties resulting from Israel’s ongoing war with the Gaza Strip since October 2023.Erdogan’s comments come amid escalating tensions, including Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have intensified since the Gaza war began.At least 547 Lebanese have been killed in the attacks, with Israel threatening to escalate the situation further.Erdogan also condemned the recent assassinations of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, targeted in operations in Beirut and Tehran, respectively.In a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Ankara last week, Erdogan asserted that the Tel Aviv regime's killing of Haniyeh "once again demonstrated Israel's lack of intention to engage in a ceasefire."Last week, Turkey formally submitted a request to join a genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).The Turkish foreign ministry emphasized that Ankara’s involvement in the case reflects its commitment to resolving the Palestinian issue within the bounds of international law and justice.