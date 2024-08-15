0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 21:28

Hamas Denies Deif Assassination Claim

Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the assertion in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) published on Thursday.

Hamdan reassured that Deif, the commander of al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, is "fine" despite “Israeli” officials and media outlets claiming his assassination.

This is the first time a senior Hamas official has addressed the “Israeli” claim of Deif’s assassination.

He told AP that Hamas believes “Israel” mentioned Deif as the target of the July strike to "justify the massacre" that day, in which 88 Palestinians were martyred in a bombing of the so-called humanitarian zone.

“Israel” has identified Deif and Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's newly appointed political bureau head, as the main architects of the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

Deif is believed to have helped expand Hamas’s labyrinth of tunnels that run beneath Gaza, with the occupying entity describing the underground network as "highly complex."

The US-backed bloody onslaught has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 92,294 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.
