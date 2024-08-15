’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses

Islam Times - The “Israeli” economy has been significantly impacted by increased operational and precautionary measures, along with widespread public fear over the past two weeks.

The occupation entity’s anticipation of Hezbollah and Iranian response to assassinations carried out in late July has pushed the entity into "economic chaos", “Israeli” media outlets reported.“Israeli” authorities have implemented operational measures to prepare for retaliatory strikes by Hezbollah and Iran, which affected economic activities, according to the economic affairs commentator for “Channel 13”.The commentator noted the losses in “Israeli” tourism due to flight cancellations at airports.An increasing number of “Israeli” settlers have been stranded in other countries due to the wide-scale cancelation of flights.The Axis of Resistance's potential responses have impacted hotels and other hospitality businesses in northern “Israeli”-occupied territories.The commentator warned that the challenging conditions and operational measures affecting the medical and energy sectors could persist into September.The “Israeli” educational sector is expected to face severe operational measures if the wait persists next month, necessitating institutions to adapt to "combat scenarios."