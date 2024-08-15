0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 21:32

Abu Obeida Holds “Israel” Responsible for Captive Killed by Guard

Story Code : 1154220
Abu Obeida Holds “Israel” Responsible for Captive Killed by Guard
A Palestinian Resistance guard killed an “Israeli” captive in the Gaza Strip to avenge his children who were martyred in an “Israeli”-committed massacre, reported an internal investigation launched by Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, clarified on his Telegram channel that the incident does not align with their moral code derived from Islamic teachings.

Abu Obeida revealed that the guard responsible for protecting an “Israeli” captive acted vengefully after learning of his two children's martyrdom in a massacre.

The spokesperson stated that al-Qassam Brigades will be sterner in their instructions to assigned guards, as the incident has been repeated twice recently.

Abu Obeida blamed “Israeli” authorities for the harm caused to “Israeli” captives, arguing that the incidents occurred after the Zionist occupation violated humanitarian rights and committed genocide against Palestinians.

Additionally, al-Qassam Brigades' Military Media Unit followed up Abu Obeida's remarks with a picture depicting a dead captive with the following caption, "Your Brutality is an Imminent Danger to Your captives."
