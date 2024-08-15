0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 21:34

Russia Attaches Great Importance to Strategic Partnership Relations with India: Putin

Story Code : 1154221
"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation," Putin pointed out in a statement addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TASS reported.

According to the Russian president, this undoubtedly meets the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries and is in line with the consolidation of security and international stability.

Putin extended his heartfelt congratulations to Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day. "For 77 years of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized successes in socio-economic, scientific, technological and many other spheres and gained high prestige in the world arena," the Russian leader said.

He wished the Indian president and prime minister good health and success, and all citizens of the country happiness and prosperity.
