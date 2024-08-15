Iran Condemns US Backing of Israel As ‘Indelible Disgrace’

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the United States for backing Israel in committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, according to a statement released on social media.

In a post on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned Israel's atrocities in Gaza and killing of 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including around 15,000 children, in the span of ten months.The statement added that over 100,000 Palestinians had been injured, with thousands more buried under rubble and missing.The spokesperson harshly criticized US officials for labeling Palestinian resistance groups as "terrorists" while supporting Israel’s war against them while participating in a genocide against Palestinians."The US government, with this false and baseless logic, provides financial, military, and political support for the genocide of Palestinians," he stated.He went on to describe Israel as a "racist terrorist regime" that has been engaged in gross and systematic violations of the basic, natural and human rights of the Palestinian people and has been committing crimes against humanity for several decades with the full support of the West, especially the US government."This is not only a permanent and indelible disgrace for the US government but also an international responsibility with legal implications," the statement concluded.