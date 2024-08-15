0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 21:50

Israeli Sniper Kills Palestinian Teenager Near East Al-Quds

Story Code : 1154229
The Palestinian Authority-run Al-Quds Governorate identified the victim as 16-year-old Shadi Sheha, who was working at his privately owned car wash shop when he was shot.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, local sources said that Shaha was targeted by an Israeli army stationed in the Pisgat Ze'if settlement. The Israeli army claimed that the youth was throwing stones at soldiers when he was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

In recent years, Israeli military raids in the West Bank have become increasingly frequent, with violence intensifying since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinian civilians have also faced violent attacks from illegal Israeli settlers.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the start of the Israeli genocidal war, more than 625 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli military fire in the areas occupied.
