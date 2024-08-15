Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination

0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 21:57

Story Code : 1154230
The Saudi royal has mentioned to members of Congress that he’s putting his life in danger by pursuing a grand bargain with the US and Israel that includes normalizing Saudi-Israeli ties.

On at least one occasion, he has invoked Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian leader slain after striking a peace deal with Israel, asking what the US did to protect Sadat.

He also has discussed the threats he faces in explaining why any such deal must include a true path to a Palestinian state — especially now that the war in Gaza has heightened Arab fury toward Israel.

Earlier in August, Zionist media outlets reported that Tel Aviv had suspended the process of normalization of relations with Riyadh.

Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the measures to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia until after the US presidential election, according to the reports.

Netanyahu made this decision while America is witnessing rapid political changes, the report added.

Netanyahu was supposed to use normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia to stabilize his political conditions in the shadow of the tense situation in the Gaza Strip.
