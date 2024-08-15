0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 22:01

Erdogan Urges Fundamentally Changing of UNSC Structure

Erdogan reiterated his call for a reform of the UNSC, which he said falls short of fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, supporting a similar call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Turkish president stressed that a UNSC reform was vital before more wars surrounded the region and more blood was shed, Daily Sabah reported.

Ankara would continue to promote the idea that a fairer world is possible, he added.

"As Turkey, we will continue to stand by all our friends who sincerely strive toward the creation of a UN Security Council that is in line with a fair international system and present conditions," Erdogan said.
