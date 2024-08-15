0
Thursday 15 August 2024 - 22:19

US, Egypt Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Developments

Story Code : 1154232
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on promoting regional stability and recent diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

Blinken appreciated Egypt for its vital efforts to achieve a possible ceasefire in Gaza through an agreement that would guarantee the release of prisoners, increased humanitarian aid, and the possibility of wider regional stability. 

They also agreed to continue their close coordination to end the conflict in Sudan.
